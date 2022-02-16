Grand jury indicts woman accused of selling drugs in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury indicted a woman Wednesday on charges of distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl at an apartment building that was the site of multiple fatal overdoses earlier this month.

Chuny Ann Reed, 46, faces at least 20 years in prison if convicted of the charge of drug distribution resulting in serious injury, according to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. A federal drug distribution charge also was filed in the case on Feb. 8.

Authorities previously said two people had overdosed at the Parkview Apartments, 4451 Forest Park Avenue, after Reed sold them crack cocaine.

In total, the U.S. attorney's statement said at least nine people suffered fentanyl overdoses in the Central West End building or nearby between Feb. 5 and 7. At least seven people died over the course of those two days, police said.

Reed was arrested on Feb. 7, and told investigators that she sold drugs to her neighbors in the apartment complex to support her own addiction, according to court documents. Reed said the cocaine she had purchased may have been laced with fentanyl.

The case was investigated by St. Louis police with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration officers.

