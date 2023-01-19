Grandfather charged after child accidentally shoots 3-year-old brother in St. Louis

Mayo, the boys' grandfather, was at the home and was “distraught,” police said. Officers learned the two children had been playing with his handgun prior to the shooting, which occurred in the home's hallway.

The man told police he kept his handgun in a dresser drawer in his bedroom at the residence, according to court documents. An officer wrote that the children had access to that drawer and that the dresser also stored snacks and candy.

Officers said Mayo admitted to knowing he was not allowed to have a gun because of a 2009 felony drug conviction. He was still in custody Thursday, according to online jail records.

The child in critical but stable condition on Thursday, according to police.

At least 120 children were shot across the metropolitan area last year, including 26 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.