TROY, Mo. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after his grandparents were found dead one day earlier inside a home in Troy, Missouri.

Police were using drones Wednesday morning to search for Davionne McRoberts, a man in his early 20s, after he was identified as a potential witness and a "person of interest."

The search was focused on the area of Eames and East Cherry streets after police found the couple inside a trailer about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police haven't released the names of the couple or said how they died.

McRoberts apparently called police Tuesday night to say he wasn't able to reach the couple by phone and had no car to drive to their home to check on them himself. So he asked police for a "welfare check."

Nathaniel Jones, who said he is a nephew of the couple, identified them as Donald and Kathy McRoberts.

Jones said he didn’t know much about McRoberts

