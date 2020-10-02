Granite City man accused of damaging headstones and more at cemetery

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man is accused of damaging thousands of dollars worth of property at a cemetery, according to an announcement Thursday from Granite City police.

Thomas E. Knowland, of the 2800 block of Indiana Ave, is charged with unlawful vandalization of a gravestone, a class two felony, by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. The class two felony indicates the damage is $100,000 or more to at least 10 gravestones, according to Illinois law.

On Sept. 17, police say they received a call about property damage at St. Johns United Church of Christ Old Cemetery, in the 2900 block of Nameoki Road.

Police said Knowland was arrested Tuesday, and a judge set his bail set at $50,000.

Information about how police determined Knowland was a suspect was not immediately available.