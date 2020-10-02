 Skip to main content
Granite City man accused of damaging headstones and more at cemetery
Granite City man accused of damaging headstones and more at cemetery

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man is accused of damaging thousands of dollars worth of property at a cemetery, according to an announcement Thursday from Granite City police. 

Thomas E. Knowland, of the 2800 block of Indiana Ave, is charged with unlawful vandalization of a gravestone, a class two felony, by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. The class two felony indicates the damage is $100,000 or more to at least 10 gravestones, according to Illinois law.

Thomas Knowland

Thomas E. Knowland, 46, was charged for the cemetery damage according to Granite City Police.

On Sept. 17, police say they received a call about property damage at St. Johns United Church of Christ Old Cemetery, in the 2900 block of Nameoki Road. 

Police said Knowland was arrested Tuesday, and a judge set his bail set at $50,000.

Information about how police determined Knowland was a suspect was not immediately available. 

