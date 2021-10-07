Granite City man charged with distributing child porn

CHICAGO — A Granite City man was charged in Madison County Circuit Court on Wednesday with five counts of disseminating child pornography, according to an announcement Thursday from the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

John H. Obenhaus III, 38, was being held on $250,000 bail, authorities said.

Granite City police, along with investigators from the office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul, searched a home on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Center Street in Granite City and arrested Obenhaus after finding evidence of child pornography in the residence, authorities said.

Each of the five counts of child pornography distribution is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Obenhaus is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15. The Madison County state's attorney will prosecute the case.

Raoul runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child exploitation crimes, accepts tips about such crimes and trains police agencies.

