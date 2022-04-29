Granite City man charged with killing sheriff's deputy during police chase

GALESBURG, Ill. — A man from Granite City has been charged with two counts of murder and other felonies after authorities said he struck and killed a sheriff's deputy who was attempting to lay spike strips to stop him from fleeing Friday in Henry County, Illinois.

In addition to murder, the suspect, Daylon K. Richardson, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Police in Galesburg, Illinois, responded just after 8 a.m. to a report of a suspect with a gun at a Circle K gas station. The man fled when police tried to stop his vehicle.

A sheriff's deputy from Knox County, Illinois, was attempting to lay spike strips at U.S. Highway 50 and 150 Avenue to stop Richardson when they say Richardson's car struck and killed the deputy. The deputy's name has not been released.

Richardson was caught on foot soon after. He was being held without bond.