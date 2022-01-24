Granite City man charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Washington Park

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a man with murder in the shooting death Saturday of 54-year-old Alexander Graham in Washington Park, Illinois.

Michael A. Wilmington, 56, of Granite City, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Arrested in Missouri, Wilmington was being held Monday in the St. Louis County Jail, records show.

Illinois State Police investigated the case and said Wilmington fired a weapon at a building in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Place about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Graham was hit and taken to a hospital in St. Louis, where he died.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

