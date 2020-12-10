Granite City man charged with possession of child pornography

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man was charged Thursday with six counts of child pornography by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Chance M. Hay, 33, was charged with possessing explicit images and videos of a girl under the age of 13.

Hay was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in Madison County Circuit Court in September 2019, for which he received 30 months of probation.

"These kinds of crimes turn your stomach," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement. "When offenders download and view these explicit videos and images, the children are victimized all over again. We believe the facts will show Mr. Hay is a repeat offender. We will seek serious prison time.”

Hay is being held at the Granite City Police Department on $250,000 bail. He faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Court records don't indicate whether Hay has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

