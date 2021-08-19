 Skip to main content
Granite City man convicted in sexual assault of 6-year-old
Granite City man convicted in sexual assault of 6-year-old

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

John Webb, 54, was convicted of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said. A jury deliberated for less than two hours in the case. 

A complaint was made in August 2020 alleging the abuse, Haine said. An investigation by Granite City police and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center revealed that the sexual contact may have dated back to February of 2019, he added.

The child, now 7, testified during the trial, and Haine praised her courage, calling her the "true hero" in the case.

Webb faces up to 60 years in prison on the criminal sexual assault count alone, Haine said, and additional time on the other charges. A sentencing date has not been set.

