MADISON — A 29-year-old Granite City man died this weekend after he was shot and the car he was in crashed.

Sterling Harrell was flown to a hospital around 6 p.m. Friday after the car he was in crashed at Washington Avenue and 10th Street in Madison, said Madison police Chief Jeffrey Bridick.

He died two days later on Sunday, Bridick said. The medical examiner told police preliminary information shows Harrell's death was caused by a gunshot wound to his head and blunt force trauma from the crash.

A second man in the car that crashed was taken to a hospital and was stable on Tuesday, Bridick said.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Multiple police agencies are investigating and officers have identified people of interest. They are seeking them out for questioning, the chief said.