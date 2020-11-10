 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granite City man gets probation for bilking investors out of $1.3M
0 comments

Granite City man gets probation for bilking investors out of $1.3M

Subscribe for $5/5 months

EAST ST. LOUIS — A Granite City man who called himself a financial consultant and tax advisor was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation and ordered to repay $1.3 million to investors he defrauded.

Douglas J. Kiffmeyer solicited more than $1.5 million out of seven investors for various purposes from 2011 to 2015, his plea agreement says, including for a "digital trigger" for an M-16 rifle and a medical marijuana clinic.

He promised one World War II veteran $3,000 a month for life, and had another investor cash out two IRA accounts and one annuity, falsely claiming she wouldn't pay tax on the transaction, his plea agreement says.

He spent the bulk of the money on himself, buying a Hummer H2, a motor coach, a Corvette, a Nissan 370, a GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and an engagement ring, his plea says.

He also failed to file years of personal and business tax returns. Kiffmeyer, 45, pleaded guilty in July to 17 charges including wire fraud and money laundering.

Kiffmeyer received probation in part because of physical and mental health issues, defense lawyer Peter Cohen said.

Kiffmeyer ran Kiffmeyer Tax Advisory Group Inc., Modern Retirement Professionals and Creative Digital Inc. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports