GRANITE CITY — A man from Granite City was sentenced to 20 years in prison for downloading child pornography and destroying evidence of his viewing habits, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.
David C. Hogue, 32, was originally charged in 2017 with receiving child pornography after the FBI linked his IP address to someone who was sharing child porn online, prosecutors. said. After he was released from jail pending trial, he continued to download and view child porn, and investigators found "uncommonly sophisticated" software that erased his hard drive in attempt to cover up his crime, they said.
Hogue admitted deleting the files, prosecutors said. He also admitted fondling an 11-year-old, prosecutors said.
Hogue pleaded guilty last year to two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of obstruction of justice.