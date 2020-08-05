You are the owner of this article.
Granite City man sentenced to 12 years for DUI resulting in death of woman
Frank Hollenback IV

Frank L. Hollenback IV, of Granite City, was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, to 12 years in prison for causing a traffic wreck that killed a 70-year-old woman.

EDWARDSVILLE — A Metro East man who was under the influence of drugs when he caused a wreck last year that killed a 70-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Frank L. Hollenback IV, 30, of Granite City, was sentenced Tuesday after he had been charged in November with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. Hollenback tested positive for fentanyl, alprazolam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and tramadol following the wreck that killed Dora E. Greer.

Hollenback hit Greer's car while she was driving to the store on Oct. 14, 2019. Greer was airlifted to a hospital but died the following morning. She had four daughters and had been married to her husband for 57 years.

Hollenback pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.

