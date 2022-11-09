Granite City man sentenced to 55 years in fatal highway shooting

MADISON COUNTY — A Granite City man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for a highway shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Circuit Court Judge Kyle Napp sentenced Mantia Johnson, 35, on Wednesday to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Each count will run back-to-back.

A jury found Johnson guilty in August of shooting up a vehicle on Highway 3 near Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. Ahmaad Nunley, 31, was killed in the August 2021 shooting. A 27-year-old woman was also shot, but survived.

Prosecutors argued in the trial the attack may have been retaliation for a previous shooting, according to a statement from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine's office Wednesday.

Nunley’s mother, Antoinette Compton-Loving, gave a victim-impact statement at sentencing, according to prosecutors.

“I have no mercy on you,” Compton-Loving said. “I hope you spend the rest of your life behind bars.”

Cases against two co-defendants in the case remain pending.