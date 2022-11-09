 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granite City man sentenced to 55 years in fatal highway shooting

MADISON COUNTY — A Granite City man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for a highway shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. 

Mantia Johnson

Mantia Johnson, in an Aug. 19, 2021, mugshot from the Knox County Sheriff's Office in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Circuit Court Judge Kyle Napp sentenced Mantia Johnson, 35, on Wednesday to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Each count will run back-to-back. 

A jury found Johnson guilty in August of shooting up a vehicle on Highway 3 near Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. Ahmaad Nunley, 31, was killed in the August 2021 shooting. A 27-year-old woman was also shot, but survived. 

Prosecutors argued in the trial the attack may have been retaliation for a previous shooting, according to a statement from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine's office Wednesday. 

Nunley’s mother, Antoinette Compton-Loving, gave a victim-impact statement at sentencing, according to prosecutors. 

“I have no mercy on you,” Compton-Loving said. “I hope you spend the rest of your life behind bars.”

Cases against two co-defendants in the case remain pending. 

