Granite City man sentenced to 9 years in crash that killed woman inside her home

An unidentified family member retrieves an urn on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the home of Virginia Ann Ohren, 73, in Granite City, Illinois. Ohren was killed when a vehicle slammed into her home Monday night. The family member said the urn contains the remains of his mother's dad. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

EDWARDSVILLE — A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison for slamming his pickup into the front of a Granite City home, killing a 73-year-old woman inside, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jonathan M. Beasley

Jonathan M. Beasley

Jonathan M. Beasley, 48, of Granite City, had been drinking at several bars before driving the night of July 5, 2021, according to the announcement from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine. 

Beasley about 10:30 p..m. crashed his pickup into the home of Virginia Ann Ohren in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue. Ohren was pinned by the vehicle and killed in the crash. 

When police arrived, Beasley was found standing next to his truck in the demolished home and invited the officers inside, according to prosecutors. His blood alcohol level was 0.255%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police found. 

Beasley pleaded guilty last month to aggravated DUI resulting in death and was sentenced by a judge to 9 years in prison. Prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence in the case, according to a statement from Haine's office. 

A 99-year-old woman whom Ohren drove to doctors appointments submitted a victim impact statement at sentencing. 

“She was a lifeline for me — a compassionate friend I could depend on all the time,” the woman wrote. “She had a servant’s heart and never took advantage of anyone.”

