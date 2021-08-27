Granite City murder suspect captured by federal marshals in Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY — A murder suspect from Granite City was being held Friday in the Knox County jail in Tennessee, awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Mantia Johnson Jr. on Aug. 19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Madison County prosecutors announced on Friday that Johnson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other felonies. Johnson, 34, of Granite City, is accused in the shooting death of Ahmaad Nunley.

Nunley, 30, was shot multiple times Aug. 2 at Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue. He died at a St. Louis hospital. Another victim survived the shooting and was also taken to a St. Louis hospital. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis handled the investigation and didn't release details on the injured person.

Police also did not reveal a motive for the shooting.