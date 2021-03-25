Granite City teacher charged with sexually assaulting seven students

GRANITE CITY — A Granite City High School teacher was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for illicit conduct involving young boys.

John S. Manoogian, 59, also was charged with five counts of battery. He is currently on leave from his teaching position, according to a news release by the county state's attorney's office.

Granite City police began an investigation in February 2020 after three boys made allegations that Manoogian had "engaged in acts of sexual conduct" with them. Four more students came forward with similar allegations during the investigation. Almost all of the incidents occurred at the high school, though one occurred at Manoogian's home. All of the victims were 14 to 16 years old at the time the assaults occurred, prosecutors said.

“It takes real courage for a young person to report sexual abuse by a teacher,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement. “My office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. Abuse of trust by those placed in responsibility over children has no place in Madison County.”

It wasn't clear Thursday if Manoogian has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

