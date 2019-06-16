SHANNON COUNTY • A 48-year-old Granite City woman drowned Friday afternoon when the tube she was floating in got caught on a stump and flipped over, pulling her under the water, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Sherrie A. Baker was floating on Shawnee Creek five miles south of Eminence at 12:50 p.m. when her tube got stuck on a sunken stump and flipped over. Baker was pulled underwater, resurfaced and then went back underwater. She was pronounced deceased by the Shannon County Coroner.
Shawnee Creek feeds into the Jacks Fork River. Recent flooding on the river has caused branches and other debris to be pulled into the river, officials said.