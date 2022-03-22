Greendale to end police contract with Normandy, looks to Pagedale for services

GREENDALE — City officials here voted this month to end a years-long contract for police services with Normandy, the chair of the city's board confirmed Tuesday.
Pagedale police are set to begin patrolling the municipality of roughly 800 people once the agreement with Normandy expires March 31. A contract with Pagedale has not been finalized, City Administrator Jackie Payton said.
Greendale board chairwoman Monica Jefferson declined to provide a reason for the shift except that the board decided "it was time to move on."
"I don't want to go into great details or anything like that because we're still under contract with Normandy," she said. "We had a clause in our contract that either party could terminate for whatever reason."
Greendale paid Normandy $85,114.55 a year for police services, according to the most recent contract. They have used Normandy police since 2017, Payton said.
Normandy police Chief Mark Hall said he believed the contract expired because Pagedale could provide services at a lower price.
"It was a numbers game," he said.
The loss of the Greendale area will not have any impact on staffing because it was just one part of a larger patrol area, Hall added.
