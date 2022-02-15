Greenville man arrested in shooting death of woman in Bond County

BOND COUNTY — A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death Thursday of a woman in Greenville, authorities said.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, of Greenville, was charged Monday by the Bond County state's attorney with first-degree murder and obstructing justice in the death of Laquita M. Sullivan, also of Greenville.

Sullivan was found dead in the 600 block of East South Street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gurlly was detained for questioning on Friday, according to Illinois State Police. He remained in custody, with bail set at $1 million.

The homicide was just one of a series of events that erupted that night in Greenville and later carried over to Madison County.

Shortly after that shooting, police said, a “subject” barricaded himself into a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street, not far from where the fatal shooting took place. After an hourslong standoff, that person was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

However, an Illinois State Police spokesman said later Friday that the man was released after questioning, and is not believed to have been involved — but was merely in the vicinity of the homicide and went to an acquaintance’s residence for safety.

Just before the homicide, another shooting was reported in Greenville one block south of where the woman's body was found, police said, adding that no one was injured in this shooting. A red Dodge Challenge that was believed to be involved in the incident fled the area.

About 9 p.m. that night, a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of the one in Greenville was spotted in Wood River, but would not stop for Wood River officers. A pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued, the Illinois State Police said. The vehicle then overturned off Illinois Route 203 in Eagle Park, and the two men in the car were taken to a hospital.

Kiondre L. Fitzgerald, 25, of Greenville later died from his injuries, police said. No details were released on the condition of Quincy L. Mcelmurry, 23, of Anna, Illinois, who also was in the car.

State police and the Greenville Police Department are asking anyone with additional information about the incidents to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS), as the investigation is ongoing.