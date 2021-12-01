 Skip to main content
'Grieve with us': St. Louis County officer dies after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors
'Grieve with us': St. Louis County officer dies after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Acting St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory discusses a crash that killed a St. Louis County Police Officer and injured another Wednesday afternoon in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus. Video by David Carson/Post-Dispatch

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A St. Louis County police detective was killed and another was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon involving at least two vehicles in north St. Louis County, police Chief Kenneth Gregory said.

The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, who had been with the county department since 2007. Gregory said the other detective who had been with Valentine was treated for minor injuries and released. He said a driver in a separate vehicle also died.

Officer Antonio Valentine

St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in a vehicle wreck in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Gregory spoke Wednesday night from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where the officers were taken. The impact of the crash left their unmarked SUV mangled on one side of the road, and the engine on the other side.

"Grieve with us. Support us. Support the family for all that they're going through and we'll get through this the best way we can," Gregory said.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus. 

No details about what the detectives were doing or what led to the crash were released. 

The crash happened near a shopping center with a Family Dollar store. Car parts and other debris were strewn across the road.

St. Louis police blocked off roads to allow a clear path for the ambulances transporting the officers to the hospital. Shortly after the crash, dozens of officers gathered outside Barnes-Jewish, awaiting news.  

The BackStoppers organization announced Wednesday night that it will be assisting Valentine's family, and noted that he had children. The local nonprofit provides financial support for the families of first responders in the St. Louis region who die in the line of duty.

