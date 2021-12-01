'Grieve with us': St. Louis County officer dies after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A St. Louis County police detective was killed and another was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon involving at least two vehicles in north St. Louis County, police Chief Kenneth Gregory said.

The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, who had been with the county department since 2007. Gregory said the other detective who had been with Valentine was treated for minor injuries and released. He said a driver in a separate vehicle also died.

Gregory spoke Wednesday night from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where the officers were taken. The impact of the crash left their unmarked SUV mangled on one side of the road, and the engine on the other side.

"Grieve with us. Support us. Support the family for all that they're going through and we'll get through this the best way we can," Gregory said.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus.

No details about what the detectives were doing or what led to the crash were released.

The crash happened near a shopping center with a Family Dollar store. Car parts and other debris were strewn across the road.