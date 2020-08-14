Grim milestone for St. Louis: 15 child homicides in 2020 tops all of last year

ST. LOUIS — Bertha Wherry looked at the curb Thursday where her 14-year-old great-nephew died after he was shot in the head one night earlier, and she cried furious tears for a “respectful kid” who longed to leave the city.

“He didn’t do nothing to nobody,” Wherry said, her voice breaking. “I don’t feel it was right. … I tried to protect (him) as best I could.”

Victrail Mora was shot late Wednesday in front of his mother’s home in the 2800 block of Gamble Street in St. Louis. Family members say there was a crowd of people standing nearby when he was killed, but they don’t know if anyone will speak up to bring justice for “Trail.” Police have not disclosed a motive in the attack.

“He didn’t care about nothing but making money and staying in school,” Wherry said. “It had to be a mistake, because it shouldn’t have been Trail.”