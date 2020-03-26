Grocery delivery man crawls through Maplewood woman's window in sex-assault attempt

MAPLEWOOD — A courier who delivered groceries to a Maplewood woman returned in the middle of the night, crawled through her bathroom window and startled her awake, demanding sex, authorities said.

The woman screamed when she was awakened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and the man fled, police said. The woman was not injured.

St. Louis County prosecutors later Wednesday charged Anthony Thomas, 22, with first-degree burglary. Thomas, of the 6100 block of Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis, was being held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Court records don't list an attorney representing Thomas.

Charges say the burglary was an effort to sexually assault the woman.

It happened in the 2500 block of Gerhard Avenue, at the home of a 29-year-old woman. She had fallen asleep on her couch and woke to him calling her by name. Police said that he used crude language in demanding sex.

After the intruder ran away, the woman called police. She told officers that she recognized the man as the one who had delivered groceries to her hours earlier, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse said.