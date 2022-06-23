Grocery worker assaulted by man with gun, knife who was banned from St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS — A man armed with a gun and a knife attacked a grocery worker at Fields Foods on Thursday morning.

St. Louis police ran after the man and arrested him shortly after the 7 a.m. attack.

The grocery is at 1500 Lafayette Avenue.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, police were told about a shooting at the store. The employee tried to disarm the gunman and the weapon discharged, police said.

The employee suffered a laceration, police said.

The man then pulled a knife and swung it at the employee, and the employee was cut while trying to swipe the knife away.

Paramedics treated the employee but police didn't say how severe the injuries are.

The suspect had been banned from the store before Thursday's confrontation, but police didn't elaborate.

A manager at the store declined to speak to a Post-Dispatch reporter.

The Lafayette location for Fields Foods is in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

