Group of unhoused people in St. Louis file suit to block new homelessness law

ST. LOUIS — A group of unhoused people living in St. Louis filed suit Wednesday seeking to block a new state law that bans homeless people from sleeping on state-owned land.

The suit is at least the third legal challenge to a law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June that drew swift opposition from advocates for homeless people.

This week, attorneys with the group Equal Justice Under Law argued on behalf of homeless people in St. Louis and across the state that the measure criminalizes poverty and violates due process and rights to equal protection. They're hoping to stop it from going into effect Jan. 1.

"When it comes to addressing the problem of homelessness, criminalization is not compassion; it is cruelty," the suit says.

The suit comes after a Springfield, Missouri, nonprofit and a St. Louis-based advocacy organization filed suit in August and September arguing the law violated the state constitution.

In addition to a misdemeanor punishment for sleeping on state lands, the bill, introduced by Ellisville Republican Rep. Bruce Degroot and Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, penalizes cities that don't enforce the prohibition and allows the state attorney general to sue noncompliant jurisdictions.

It also reverses a widely used "housing first" policy that prioritizes permanent housing by diverting money to build encampments monitored by police and social workers with six-month stay limits.

Advocates for the homeless argued the new law would lead to the state attorney general harassing cities for not policing people when they have nowhere else to go.

Wednesday's suit names Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, St. Louis' interim police Chief Michael Sack and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as defendants, arguing that the police will be liable for enforcing an unconstitutional policy.

Attorneys are seeking a preliminary injunction to keep the law from going into effect next week. They say the statute is too vague because it doesn't define what constitutes "unauthorized" sleeping on public lands and could constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

"It is fundamental that a state cannot criminally punish an individual for sleeping outdoors when there are no safe, reliable alternatives," the suit says. "Such punishment criminalizes someone who has no choice."

A hearing has not yet been set in the case. The earlier suits, filed in the fall, are ongoing.

A spokesman for the state Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Representatives for the St. Louis police department declined comment.