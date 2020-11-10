Gun found in student's backpack at Wentzville high school

WENTZVILLE — School officials found an unloaded pistol and one round of ammunition in the backpack of a Holt High School student Tuesday.

After receiving a tip that a student might have a gun in a car, officials found the student and the gun and a magazine containing one bullet, the school district said in a "safety alert" on Facebook.

Officials said the student and the gun are now in police custody. "The instructional day is continuing, and we want to stress that we have nothing to indicate there was an immediate threat to the school," the statement says.

The district's statement expresses gratitude to the student tipster, and to "Holt administrators and law enforcement for the quick and safe resolution."

A district spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The high school is at 600 Campus Drive, a half-mile north of Interstate 70.

