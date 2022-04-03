Gun locks available at summer camp registration in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Residents can pick up free gun locks at five recreation centers this week while registering their children for summer camp.

Monday, April 4, is the first day residents can register for the city's free summer camps, according to a release from the St. Louis Recreation Division. Between April 5 and 7, the division will host open houses at recreation centers for parents and kids to meet staff, preview programming and register. Gun locks will be available for free at the open houses:

Tuesday, April 5 12th and Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd., 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Marquette Recreation Center, 4025 Minnesota Ave., 3-8 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 Buder Recreation Center, 2900 Hickory St., 12-4 p.m. Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd., 12:30-7 p.m.

Friday, April 8 Tandy Recreation Center, 12-6 p.m.



The campaign encouraging adults to properly store firearms comes after four children died in March from three separate incidents, some accidental, involving firearms.

Firearm locks can also be picked up for free at participating city fire engine houses, library branches and area St. Louis Police department stations. For a list of locations and phone numbers, visit https://womensvoicesraised.org/lifl-partners/.

Parents can also register their kids for summer camp online at stlcityrec.recdesk.com.

