UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with additional details
ST. LOUIS — A man who showed a gun to two juveniles has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy used the gun to fatally shoot himself in the head, police said.
The boy died after shooting himself about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Decatur Drive in St. Louis' Boulevard Heights neighborhood.
Police have not released the boy's name. Investigators have not said if the shooting was intentional.
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death. The suspect is the owner of the gun and police said he admitted to "showing off" the weapon to the victim and another juvenile.
The man hasn't yet been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. St. Louis police on Monday morning said they plan to seek charges.
