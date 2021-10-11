 Skip to main content
Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children
ST. LOUIS  — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of American children, from toddlers caught in crossfires to teenagers gunned down in turf wars, drug squabbles or for posting the wrong thing on social media.

Shootings involving children and teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, and 2021 is no exception. Experts say idleness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shares the blame with easy access to guns and disputes that too often end with gunfire.

LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy who loved dinosaurs and basketball, was sleeping on the floor in an apartment in Kansas City, Missouri, when he was shot on June 29, 2020. A man who had been involved in a dispute with LeGend’s father is awaiting trial for second-degree murder. A probable cause statement said the suspected shooter had been trying to find LeGend’s dad after that altercation.

“Why do we have to resort to violence because we’re mad?" LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, asks. "What are other ways we can figure out an issue without harming somebody?”

The U.S. saw 991 gun violence deaths among people 17 or younger in 2019, according to the website Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources. That number spiked to 1,375 in 2020 and this year is on pace to be worse. Through Monday, shootings had claimed 1,179 young lives and left 3,292 youths injured.

FBI data backs that up. The agency released a report on Sept. 28 showing homicides in the U.S. increased nearly 30% in 2020, and homicides among people ages 19 and younger rose more than 21%.

Horror stories abound.

In St. Louis, 9-year-old Caion Greene died in March when someone opened fire on his family’s car. A 17-year-old is charged in the crime. Police and prosecutors have declined to discuss a motive or say what prompted the shooting.

Two Minneapolis children were gunned down in May. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline. Police said she was the unintended victim of a bullet meant for someone else. No arrests have been made. Six-year-old Aniya Allen was shot when her mother drove her car through a gun battle.

On Oct. 2 in Milwaukee, an 11-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured when someone fired into their family’s car from another vehicle. Police have not said if they know of a motive and are seeking information from the public.

More often, the victims are teenagers.

Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal, both 15-year-old students at Simeon Career Academy High School in Chicago, were killed in separate shootings on Sept. 21. No arrests have been made and police declined to speculate on what led to the shootings.

At Philadelphia’s Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, five students were killed and nine others were shot or shot at during the last school year. Just weeks into the new school year, two students and a recent graduate have been killed. The school offers a space for memorials to slain students, often helps with funeral expenses and offers counseling services.

“We have gotten exceptionally good at knowing what to do, and how to offer help when a young person loses their life ... we have gotten really good at that,” principal Le’Yondo Dunn said.

A March report from the Children’s Defense Fund found that child and teen shooting deaths reached a 19-year high in 2017 and have remained elevated. Black children and teenagers were four times more likely than whites to be fatally shot.

The fund’s president and CEO, the Rev. Starsky Wilson, said a spike in gun sales during the pandemic has made things worse.

“There are more guns available on the street and there are folks with less opportunity to engage in productive activity,” Wilson said. “A combination of those two is really challenging.”

Social media also plays a role, experts say. A posted insult can turn quickly into retaliation, said Jason Smith, a homicide division captain in Philadelphia.

“Social media makes it so easy to throw that disrespect," Smith said. “They’re doing it in real time.”

Dr. Lindsay Clukies, an emergency room doctor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said she and her staff often see repeat victims.

“It’s not uncommon that we see a child with a big scar and we say, ’What happened?’ and they say, ’Oh, I was shot once before,’" Clukies said.

“It’s so frustrating as a medical provider because we obviously pride ourselves in taking amazing care of kids and saving lives and fixing lives, but these injuries are preventable,” Clukies said. “There’s nothing that compares to having to tell a parent that their child passed away from a completely preventable thing.”

The Justice Department sought to address the violence through “Operation Legend,” named for LeGend Taliferro. His mother takes comfort in the fact that her son’s death helped spur a national effort that resulted in hundreds of arrests. Still, the pain never goes away.

“It’s really a mental battle to get through every day,” Powell said. "It’s really difficult to know he’s not here and I won’t hear his voice.”

On the day before Father’s Day last year, someone fired shots at a group of boys on the front porch of a Chicago home. The bullet missed the boys but pierced a window into the dining room where 13-year-old Amaria Jones was showing her mom a dance routine she was perfecting for TikTok.

The bullet shattered a TV and everyone scattered for safety. When Amaria’s mother returned, she found her daughter on the floor, holding her wounded neck and trying to call out, “Mom.” Amaria was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and I’ve been around a lot of gun violence,” Mercedes Jones, Amaria’s 28-year-old sister, said. “I’ve ducked bullets flying near my head. I’m used to that. Not Amaria. She didn’t hang out like me. She didn’t know that lifestyle.”

While small children are often caught in the crossfire, teenagers are most commonly targeted — often by other teenagers — in drive-by shootings on interstate highways or gunned down in broad daylight on urban streets.

Shaquille Barbour of Philadelphia was killed June 6, a week before his high school graduation — shot 13 times as he rode his bike home from a corner store. No arrests have been made, and police aren’t offering a motive.

His father, Joseph Barbour, still struggles to hold back the anger.

“I don’t think people know how hard it is, not to want to retaliate,” he said. “These kids are on the street, and it feels like they’re hunters. They brag and taunt people after they kill someone, too.”

Smith, the Philadelphia detective, said the shootings are as brutal as they are brazen.

"They will empty an entire magazine into someone’s torso or their head,” he said. “They call it walking a person down. They shoot a person and incapacitate them ... then walk them down, walk until they are standing over them and unload their firearm into that individual.”

Efforts and ideas to slow the violence are varied.

Wilson, of the Children’s Defense Fund, suggested a threefold strategy: Adopt new gun legislation to strengthen background checks and incentivize safe storage of weapons; invest in social services such as after-school programs and mental health support for young people; and create more economic opportunity, including summer jobs.

Studies have shown that victims of violence are at an elevated risk of becoming violent themselves. So St. Louis Children’s Hospital developed its Victims of Violence program that seeks to reduce recidivism by pairing surviving shooting victims with mentors and offering counseling, mediation and a link to social service agencies.

In Philadelphia, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said police also monitor social media and if they’re aware of a feud, a team of officers and community leaders meet with those involved in the dispute.

A pilot program this year at Philadelphia’s Simon Gratz high will provide intensive services to students in danger of becoming a victim — or a perpetrator — of gun violence.

“We are going to have capacity to get about 60 students into the program but with the number of students we’ve lost, the amount of violence and guns that Philadelphia is seeing, we know there will be more students who need this program than we can get in,” Dunn said. “We know it.”

Lauer reported from Philadelphia.

Gun violence and kids: 3 stories

PHILADELPHIA — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of children and teenagers across America, leaving behind shattered dreams and devastated   families.

Here are three of their stories:

• Shaquille Barbour, 18, Philadelphia  

Shineka and Joseph Barbour, of Philadelphia, laugh as they recall what a hurry their son was in to grow up, how he would draw a mustache on his face with eyeliner when he was younger, how he sometimes spoke in a fake deep voice.

They knew when the 11-pound boy was born that he was going to be a giant, so the couple named him after basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. Their Shaquille grew to nearly 6-foot-7, but they remember him as the little boy they nicknamed “mister” because he refused to smile at first.

“But man, when he did smile, it was just, it was something,” Joseph Barbour said.

Shaquille died after being shot 13 times on June 6, a week before his high school graduation, as he rode his bike home from the corner store. His family was having a get-together just a few feet away, and Shineka can’t shake the memory of her daughter trying desperately to hold Shaquille’s body together so they could get him to the hospital.

Shaquille had been planning to join the military, his parents said. At one time, he had been such a standout at football that neighbors thought he was destined for the NFL. He swore off the game after a boy he tackled had a seizure on the field.

“I know people say this all the time, but he really was a gentle giant,” Shineka said. "He looked so serious and he was such a big kid, but he was so affectionate and he just had this huge heart.”

She laughed, remembering how she and Shaquille got stuck at a traffic light not long ago. Two older women were crossing the street and hadn't made it across it before the light turned green.

“He rolled down the window and yelled at them, ‘Look at you, still stopping traffic at your age!’” Shineka said. “They just laughed and did this little dance. It was so cute. And that's who he was.”

No arrests have been made in Shaquille’s death, and police won’t discuss a possible motive.

• Legend Taliferro, 4, Kansas City, Missouri  

Little LeGend Taliferro had a lot of questions, and wasn't one to take “I don't know” for an answer.

“He asked a million questions and if you didn’t answer how he wanted, he’d ask more," his mother, Charron Powell, recalled of her only child. “He was very smart. I feel like he was way older than he really was because he knew so much and he was so very inquisitive.”

By the time LeGend was 4, he had already been through a lot. The Kansas City, Missouri, boy was born with a heart defect that required surgery when he was 4 months old. Powell said her son would eventually have needed a second surgery.

But he didn't live long enough.

On June 29, 2020, LeGend was visiting his dad because a new half-brother had just been born and LeGend was anxious to meet him.

“He called and talked to me and said, ‘I want to stay with Dad and my brother,’” Powell recalled. She agreed.

That night, someone shot through the window. The bullet struck LeGend, who was sleeping on the floor.

Powell was awakened by a 3 a.m. phone call.

“His grandma gave me a call and told me,” Powell said. “His dad and stepmom had rushed him to the hospital.” By the time Powell got there, her son was dead.

“I guess reality really didn’t hit me until the next day," she said, quietly. "I finally realized what was going on. I just broke.”

Ryson Ellis is charged with second-degree murder. A probable cause statement said a sister of LeGend’s father, who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, had a relationship with Ellis. Days earlier, she accused Ellis of assault. The accusation led her brothers, including LeGend's father, to confront Ellis. The probable cause statement said that after the altercation, Ellis had been trying to find LeGend’s dad.

LeGend's death prompted an outpouring of grief in Kansas City. Last year, a federal anti-crime initiative was named in his honor. Powell takes pride in the fact that Operation Legend resulted in hundreds of arrests for violent crimes.

Powell said her family bonds together, but the pain never goes away.

“We help each other as much as we can to get through it but it’s really a mental battle every day,” she said. "It’s really different to know he’s not here and I won't hear his voice.”

• Amaria Jones, 13, Chicago  

Amaria Jones didn't just love to dance, she choreographed her own moves and posted them on TikTok.

On the day before Father's Day 2020, the 13-year-old was in the dining room showing off her new moves for her mom. Her brother and other teenage boys were on the front porch of their Chicago home when someone fired from a gangway across the street.

The bullet missed the boys but pierced a window, then a TV in the dining room. The shattering glass sent everyone in the house scattering, Amaria's sister, Mercedes Jones, said. When they returned, they found Amaria on the floor.

“Everybody came back in and saw her reaching up with one hand on her neck, holding her wound, trying to say, ‘Mom,'” Jones said.

Amaria was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Fifteen months later, the shooting remains unsolved.

Mercedes Jones is 28 but she and her sister were close, despite the age difference. They were the only two girls among five children. Amaria was a homebody, but she loved helping her older sibling get ready to go out, and only called her “Sister.”

“She had the most energy,” Jones said. “She started dancing out of the blue. Her laugh — she had this funny laugh and it was contagious. She was so silly.”

Jones knows she'll never get over the loss.

“I never thought in a million years my little sister would be killed by a stray bullet,” she said. "I know I live in Chicago and it’s a lot of violence, but I never thought that was possible.” — Jim Salter and Claudia Lauer 

