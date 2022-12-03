 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun violence takes the life of a second teen Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday and discovered a teen male, dead after being shot in the head.

It was the second teen to die from gun violence on Saturday, according to police reports. A male between the ages of 15 to 17 was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street downtown.

Police have not yet identified those killed.

The Northland Avenue shooting was also the second homicide Saturday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was found shot and killed about a mile away, near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.  

