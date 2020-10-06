Gun-waving St. Louis couple due in court on charge of brandishing guns at protesters

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday are set to make their second appearance in a St. Louis courtroom each on a felony charge of brandishing guns at protesters outside the couple’s Portland Place mansion in June.
The couple, who were charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, are set to appear before two St. Louis judges.
The McCloskeys' first court appearance in August was postponed because the Circuit Attorney's Office was planning to seek an indictment from a St. Louis grand jury.
After prosecutors file charges, most cases in St. Louis Circuit Court go to a grand jury instead of a preliminary hearing. Had the grand jury issued an indictment earlier, Tuesday's hearing would have been waived.
The McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Monday that he was told the grand jury heard some testimony and evidence last week but had not indicted either of his clients.
Charging documents state that Mark McCloskey, 63, pointed an AR-15 rifle at protesters and Patricia McCloskey, 61, wielded a semiautomatic handgun, placing protesters in fear of injury.
