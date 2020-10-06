Gun-waving St. Louis couple due in court on charge of brandishing guns at protesters

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday are set to make their second appearance in a St. Louis courtroom each on a felony charge of brandishing guns at protesters outside the couple’s Portland Place mansion in June.

The couple, who were charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, are set to appear before two St. Louis judges.

The McCloskeys' first court appearance in August was postponed because the Circuit Attorney's Office was planning to seek an indictment from a St. Louis grand jury.

After prosecutors file charges, most cases in St. Louis Circuit Court go to a grand jury instead of a preliminary hearing. Had the grand jury issued an indictment earlier, Tuesday's hearing would have been waived.