 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun-waving St. Louis couple due in court on charge of brandishing guns at protesters
0 comments

Gun-waving St. Louis couple due in court on charge of brandishing guns at protesters

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Central West End couple display guns during protest

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on June 28 in the Central West End. No shots were fired, and the protesters marched on.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday are set to make their second appearance in a St. Louis courtroom each on a felony charge of brandishing guns at protesters outside the couple’s Portland Place mansion in June.

The couple, who were charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, are set to appear before two St. Louis judges.

The McCloskeys' first court appearance in August was postponed because the Circuit Attorney's Office was planning to seek an indictment from a St. Louis grand jury.

After prosecutors file charges, most cases in St. Louis Circuit Court go to a grand jury instead of a preliminary hearing. Had the grand jury issued an indictment earlier, Tuesday's hearing would have been waived.  

The McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Monday that he was told the grand jury heard some testimony and evidence last week but had not indicted either of his clients.

Charging documents state that Mark McCloskey, 63, pointed an AR-15 rifle at protesters and Patricia McCloskey, 61, wielded a semiautomatic handgun, placing protesters in fear of injury.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports