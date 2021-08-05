Gun-waving St. Louis lawyer sues to reclaim guns and money

A spokeswoman for Gardner could not be reached.

Richard Callahan, the appointed special prosecutor and former U.S. attorney in St. Louis, said that while a governor's pardon nullifies a criminal conviction, he suspects "it does not entitle (McCloskey) to the guns, if they exist, or to the fines, any more than a person receiving a pardon who has spent time in prison gets reimbursed for the time they spent in prison."

Gov. Mike Parson's pardon of the couple this week absolved them of "all wrongdoing" and annuls "all judgments and dispositive orders" related to his case, the lawsuit says. It also seeks a refund of $872.50 in fines paid in June.

McCloskey's suit claims, "There is no just basis or right for the State of Missouri to possess the above-referenced firearms or to retain the above-referenced funds and that such firearms and funds should be immediately returned into the possession of the petitioner."

An affidavit filed with the suit claimed the rifle is worth $1,500 and that the pistol is worth $400.