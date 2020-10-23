Gun-wielding 14-year-old wounded after aiming at man at Tower Grove South home

ST. LOUIS — Police late Thursday took a 14-year-old boy into custody after investigators said he pointed a gun at a man sitting on the front porch of his Tower Grove South home.

The 14-year-old and two other suspects approached the man on his porch in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, police said. When the teen pointed a gun at the 26-year-old resident, the man retrieved his own gun, fired and hit the teen in the legs.

Officers found the wounded teen in the same block where paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital, police said. The two other male suspects drove off in an SUV.

The 26-year-old was not hurt, police said.

Reported crime in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is up 1% from April through September compared to the same six-month period last year.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.