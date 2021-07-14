Gunfight at St. Louis gas station leaves one man dead, one wounded

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured after they shot each other late Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Police said the men were shot about 11:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 5888 Martin Luther King Drive.

A man in his 30s died at a hospital. His name has not been released. The second man, 21, was critically injured.

The men exchanged gunfire and were taken to the hospital before police arrived. Officers recovered firearms at the scene.

The men were identified in a police report as both victims and suspects. Police did not release any additional details.

