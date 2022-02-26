Gunfight kills one, injures another in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE — Two men got into a gunfight in a north St. Louis County parking lot on Saturday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

St. Louis County police responded just after 11 a.m. to the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake, a strip that includes a gas station, fast-food restaurants, an auto-parts store and a Schnucks grocery. The two men "were involved in an altercation" in one of the parking lots there, police said, and both then shot at each other.