Gunfire erupts after argument in Church's Chicken in Overland

OVERLAND — An argument between two groups of people inside a Church's Chicken escalated into gunshots, wounding two people on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened at the restaurant in the 1700 block of Woodson Road about 1:30 p.m. after the argument between the two groups, police said.

The two people who were shot were taken to a hospital; no information was available on their condition, police said.

Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said no details were available on possible arrests, but that police were not looking for additional suspects.

Police said several employees were in the restaurant at the time, but had no information on other customers who may have been there.

