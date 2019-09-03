ST. LOUIS — Two medics treating a patient in the back of an ambulance Monday night heard a gun battle right outside the ambulance and hunkered down until police arrived.
"They were caught in the middle of this, and basically trapped," St. Louis Fire Capt. Leon Whitener told the Post-Dispatch. He described it as "a rolling gun battle."
It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue.
About 30 shots were fired close by, outside the ambulance. Whitener said neither medic was hurt, and the ambulance didn't get hit by a bullet either.
"To be on this alone and there's no way to defend yourself unless to shelter inside the medic unit" was tense and scary for the medics, Whitener said. "You don't know if any bullet will come through the door."
When the female EMT heard gunshots, she glanced out the window of the ambulance and ducked back down, Whitener said. She saw one man firing shots, although it is believed two men were shooting at each other.
The ambulance had gone to Maffitt for a medical case, such as a heart attack or a stroke — unrelated to any violence.
Ambulances typically don't drive into violent scenes. When a call comes out for a shooting or stabbing, the Fire Department's ambulance will park a block or two away from the crime scene and wait until police have had a chance to make sure the attack has stopped and the scene is deemed "secure."
But since Monday night's call on Maffitt was not related to any violence, the medics didn't have police nearby.
"When we are responding to calls, we are there to do a service," Whitener said. "We are dispatched to help people. When we're on the scene, we don't want to get caught in the middle of this, these rolling gun battles."
Once the shooting began, the medics called for help and police arrived quickly. St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling said the medic saw a man firing shots but the gunman was gone by the time police arrived.
That block of Maffitt is west of North Kingshighway and in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood. Violent crime there is up slightly this year compared to last.
Whitener said what happened to his medics is troubling but fortunately it is uncommon.
"Normally you don't have this blatant disregard," he said. "Normally if they see a fire truck or medic on the scene, because of our presence, a lot of people won't initiate their crime.
"What's going on with society? I'm not sure why we have this blatant disregard for human life and officials. I don't know how we change that."
He said the medics don't have bulletproof vests. Members of a special tactical unit that goes into violent situations with police do wear vests, he said, but the everyday medics don't.