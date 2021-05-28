 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire sprayed into homes hurts three teens in St. Louis
0 comments
top story

Gunfire sprayed into homes hurts three teens in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A gunfight between neighbors on Josephine Baker Avenue sprayed bullets into residences a block away early Friday, injuring three teens including a 14-year-old girl when a bullet came through her bedroom window.

St. Louis police have made no arrests and have no suspects in the shootings, which occurred before 1 a.m. Friday. The teen victims are all expected to recover.

The 14-year-old girl was in her bedroom in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive when a bullet came through the window and hit her in the arm, police said. 

Another teen girl, 17, was in a nearby apartment when a bullet pierced the wall and grazed her hand. She declined medical treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While police detectives were investigating those shootings, a 16-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police believe he was hurt in the same shooting. He was stable at a hospital.

Investigators found that the gunfire originated nearby, in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Avenue. Police characterized the shooting as an argument between several people in the neighborhood.

Josephine Baker is in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood, south of the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

The three teens are the latest child victims of gunfire. On Thursday, about a mile away, a 3-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked car with four other children while his mother was delivering groceries in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue. The boy is expected to recover.

Friday's incident involving the three teens brings to 35 the number of children and young adults (ages 17 and under) across the St. Louis metro area who have been injured or killed by gunfire so far this year.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 26, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports