Gunfire sprayed into homes hurts three teens in St. Louis

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A gunfight between neighbors on Josephine Baker Avenue sprayed bullets into residences a block away early Friday, injuring three teens including a 14-year-old girl when a bullet came through her bedroom window.

St. Louis police have made no arrests and have no suspects in the shootings, which occurred before 1 a.m. Friday. The teen victims are all expected to recover.

The 14-year-old girl was in her bedroom in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive when a bullet came through the window and hit her in the arm, police said.

Another teen girl, 17, was in a nearby apartment when a bullet pierced the wall and grazed her hand. She declined medical treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While police detectives were investigating those shootings, a 16-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police believe he was hurt in the same shooting. He was stable at a hospital.

Investigators found that the gunfire originated nearby, in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Avenue. Police characterized the shooting as an argument between several people in the neighborhood.