Gunman escapes home in Fenton area where 2 people were shot, 1 fatally

UPDATED at 7:25 a.m. Friday with police acknowledging they never were in contact with suspect during ordeal.

FENTON — St. Louis County police were searching for a gunman Friday in connection to a double shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead inside a home near Fenton.

Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of Charity Court just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. They found the woman bleeding from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers believed the gunman had barricaded himself inside the home and spent the next several hours in an overnight standoff.

Police indicated late Thursday that they were talking with the gunman inside the home, as tactical officers worked to end the standoff.

But St. Louis County police acknowledged Friday morning that officers never had been in contact with the suspect and that he fled the home undetected. It's not clear when the suspect left the home, authorities said.

Police eventually went inside and found the man who had been fatally shot. Police have not yet identified the dead man.