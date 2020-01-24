Gunman escapes home in Fenton area where woman injured, man dead

UPDATED at 7:25 a.m. Friday with police acknowledging they never were in contact with suspect during ordeal
FENTON — St. Louis County police were searching for a gunman Friday in connection with a double shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead inside a home near Fenton.
Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of Charity Court just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. They found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound; she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police spent the next several hours in a lengthy overnight standoff -- thinking the gunman was still inside. Police indicated to reporters late Thursday that they were talking with a gunman inside the home. However, St. Louis County police acknowledged on Friday morning that officers never were in contact with the suspect and they don't know what time the gunman actually fled the home.
Police eventually went inside the home and found a man who had been fatally shot -- and the suspect was gone.
Charity Court is a dead-end road in the Sancta Maria Estates subdivision of unincorporated St. Louis County, just west of Highway 141.
St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said Friday that the shooting victims knew the suspect and that this was "not a random incident." Police did not release a name or description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.