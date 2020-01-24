Gunman escapes home in Fenton area where woman injured, man dead

UPDATED at 7:25 a.m. Friday with police acknowledging they never were in contact with suspect during ordeal

FENTON — St. Louis County police were searching for a gunman Friday in connection with a double shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead inside a home near Fenton.

Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of Charity Court just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. They found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound; she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police spent the next several hours in a lengthy overnight standoff -- thinking the gunman was still inside. Police indicated to reporters late Thursday that they were talking with a gunman inside the home. However, St. Louis County police acknowledged on Friday morning that officers never were in contact with the suspect and they don't know what time the gunman actually fled the home.

Police eventually went inside the home and found a man who had been fatally shot -- and the suspect was gone.

Charity Court is a dead-end road in the Sancta Maria Estates subdivision of unincorporated St. Louis County, just west of Highway 141.