ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Police hope video surveillance helps them find the gunman who fired a shot on a MetroLink train packed with Cardinals fans Thursday night.

No one was hit by the bullet, but one man did suffer a minor wound above his eye after a scuffle with the gunman, police said.

Kids were crying, and families were shaken by the shooting just before 9 p.m. on an eastbound MetroLink train in St. Clair County.

The train stopped at the Fifth and Missouri stop, and the gunman fled. The shooting happened on the train somewhere between the East Riverfront station near the Casino Queen and the train platform at 5th and Missouri in East St. Louis.

The 35-year-old man who suffered a minor injury was treated at a hospital but not fully cooperating with investigators.

The victim had boarded the train after the Cardinals game and was acting unruly during the ride, said St. Clair County sheriff's Master Sgt. Adam Quirin.

"Our victim in this case was acting very erratic and inappropriate on the train," Quirin said. "He was yelling and screaming, and there were kids and families on the train."

The gunman "wasn't doing anything" at first and may have simply grown tired of the man's antics, police said.

"He may have been standing up for the people on the train," Quirin said.

The two men got into an altercation and the gun went off, police said.

The bullet didn't hit anyone, but investigators aren't sure where it went. Crime-scene technicians from the Illinois State Police searched the train but found "no definitive bullet hole," Quirin said.

Quirin said he doesn't think any Metro security officers were on board when the fight happened.

The hard drive of the video on board the train was pulled Thursday night and Quirin said he hopes to see the videos Friday.

Investigators hope the train's surveillance cameras provide a good description of the gunman and provide details about what led up to the shooting.

At the least, the man who fired the gunshot would be arrested on suspicion of battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm, he said.

MetroLink service was suspended for about an hour between the Stadium MetroLink station and the Emerson Park station. Service resumed around 10:30 p.m.