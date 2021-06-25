 Skip to main content
Gunman in custody after Grand Center homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police took a suspect into custody Friday in an early morning homicide in the city's Grand Center neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot multiple times about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Locust Street. The scene is northwest of Olive Street and Compton Avenue.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

