Two people were slain inside a home in Hazelwood on Tuesday night, and a suspected gunman was arrested after firing at officers and then shooting himself, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in serious condition. Even though a Hazelwood police officer fired a shot at the man, the officer's bullet did not hit him, investigators said.

Police found the bodies of two people inside the suspect's home in the 7000 block of Woody Court shortly after he shot himself, about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Hazelwood police Capt. Tim Burger said the case is being handled as a double homicide.

Police have not released any details about the two victims, including their ages or how they died.

Burger said Hazelwood police have asked the St. Louis County Police Department to help investigate the case.

County police said Hazelwood police were called to the home at 7:37 p.m. for a disturbance. A Hazelwood police officer saw the man in the street with a gun. The officer yelled at him to drop the gun, but instead the man fired in the officer's direction, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

The officer fired back, and "at the same time" the man shot himself, Panus said. The Hazelwood officer, who was uninjured, is 28 years old and has been an officer for four years.

2023 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.