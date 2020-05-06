Gunman in surgical mask robs woman in drive-thru line of Jack in the Box in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A customer waiting in her car at the drive-thru line of Jack in the Box was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon by a man wearing a surgical mask, authorities said.

The holdup happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The restaurant, at 2163 South Grand Boulevard, is in the city's Shaw neighborhood.

The woman was not injured.

The woman, 23, told police that a masked man approached her car window and asked for change, then pulled a gun and demanded money. She complied, and he walked away, police said.

As police searched for the robber, a 35-year-old man told officers that he had just been robbed nearby.

In the second holdup, the man said he was robbed at gunpoint of his headphones in an alley in the 2100 block of South Grand. Police said the suspect matched the description of the Jack in the Box robber.

The suspect in both crimes was described as Asian, 20 to 35 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot tall, 140 to 150 pounds. He had black hair and wore a blue jacket that zips in the front, gray sweatpants, a black baseball hat and blue surgical mask.

Crime in the Shaw neighborhood is up about 13%, compared to the same six-month period last year, according to crime statistics. To read more about crime in Shaw, click here.

