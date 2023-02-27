UPDATED at 7:45 a.m. Monday with suspect dead, new details about confrontation

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A gunman killed a man in his neighborhood Sunday afternoon, then shot and seriously injured a Dupo police officer before barricading himself in his garage for an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.

The standoff ended about 10 p.m. Sunday after the man, Reginald Allen, shot and killed himself inside his garage in the 700 block of McBride Avenue, said Master Sgt. Brad Clossen of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. Clossen said Allen was in his 40s.

The incident began about 1:20 p.m. Sunday when a man was found shot to death in a yard yard in the 400 block of McBride Avenue. That man's name has not been released. Allen and the victim had worked together, but Clossen said the motive for the killing is unclear.

After the shooting, the suspect took off on a Bobcat, a piece of construction equipment, and headed down McBride Avenue toward Interstate 255. Dispatchers warned that the gunman was seen carrying an AK-47.

A Dupo police officer was the first officer to arrive.

The Bobcat was left under the highway, and the Dupo officer got out of his patrol car to confront the gunman, police said. That's when the gunman shot the officer in the shoulder and neck, Clossen said.

The officer was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, Clossen said. The last update he heard was that the officer's condition was serious, Clossen said Monday.

After shooting the officer, the gunman jumped into the officer's patrol car and drove away — with the officer's rifle still inside. The gunman drove the patrol car a short distance and parked it in his driveway next to his garage in the 700 block of McBride, Clossen said.

That is where police focused on a standoff for the next several hours. They entered the garage about 10 p.m. and found the suspect dead, Clossen said.

The residential neighborhood on McBride is northeast of Highway 3 and Interstate 255. It is about seven miles from St. Louis. More than a dozen law enforcement and EMS agencies were at the scene.