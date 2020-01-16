Gunman on I-270 opens fire, shoots motorist who crashes into cable barrier

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the third highway shooting on Interstate 270 in recent weeks, a motorist survived Wednesday night after someone in another car shot him in the arm while driving on I-270 near Lilac Avenue, police said.

The unidentified victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, then crashed into a cable barrier.

Police had no made no arrests by Thursday morning and did not have a detailed description of the gunman.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police said in addition to the gunshot the victim suffered other non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The man's medical condition was not available Thursday morning.

Granda said the man was alone in the car, driving east on I-270, when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The gunman fired several shots into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, Granda said.

The gunman's car, which may have been a Pontiac, sped off east on the highway. Police released no description of the shooter.