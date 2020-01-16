Gunman on I-270 opens fire, shoots motorist who crashes into cable barrier

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the third highway shooting on Interstate 270 in recent weeks, a motorist survived Wednesday night after someone in another car shot him in the arm while driving on I-270 near Lilac Avenue, police said.
The unidentified victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, then crashed into a cable barrier.
Police had no made no arrests by Thursday morning and did not have a detailed description of the gunman.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police said in addition to the gunshot the victim suffered other non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The man's medical condition was not available Thursday morning.
Granda said the man was alone in the car, driving east on I-270, when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The gunman fired several shots into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, Granda said.
The gunman's car, which may have been a Pontiac, sped off east on the highway. Police released no description of the shooter.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
This highway shooting was about nine miles east of the scenes of two other I-270 shooting attacks in recent weeks that left one man dead and three people injured. Police said the earlier shootings appeared unrelated.
On Dec. 27, two men and one woman were shot in Hazelwood about 11:40 a.m. while traveling on westbound I-270 near Lindbergh Boulevard. Police said two people in another car fired on the victims' car. The three victims survived. Hazelwood police are investigating the shooting.
On Dec. 13, a man died after his car was riddled by bullets on a busy I-270 about 11:15 a.m. The victim was 20-year-old Marvin Lindoren Davis, police said. He was shot as he traveled west on the highway, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170. After being shot, his car collided with a tractor-trailer. Two teens have been charged with murder in the case.