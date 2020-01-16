Gunman on I-270 opens fire, shoots motorist who then crashes into cable barrier

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the third shooting on Interstate 270 in recent weeks, a motorist survived Wednesday night after someone in another car shot him in the arm while driving near Lilac Avenue, police said.

The unidentified victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot about 8:45 p.m. and then crashed into a cable barrier.

Police had no made no arrests by Thursday morning and did not have a description of the gunman.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in addition to the gunshot, the victim suffered other injuries in the crash. Those injuries are not considered life-threatening and the man's medical condition was not available Thursday morning.

Granda said the man was alone in the car, driving east on I-270, when the gunman opened fire between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The assailant fired several shots into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, Granda said.

The gunman's car, which may have been a Pontiac, sped off east on the highway.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.