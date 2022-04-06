 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunman opens fire on car in Academy neighborhood, killing one man and injuring another

  • 0

UPDATED at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday with additional details

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday night when someone fired shots at their car in the Academy neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Both victims were rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by a man who was driving the car, police said.

Police haven't released the name or age of the man who died. The injured man is 22 years old.

They were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Minerva Avenue, west of North Kingshighway.

The driver, who wasn't hurt, told police he heard gunshots and saw someone in a silver vehicle shooting at his car.

Police said they have no suspects.

The scene in that block of Minerva is in the Academy neighborhood, near the border of the Fountain Park neighborhood.

