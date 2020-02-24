Gunman shot and wounded by police after killing woman at Maryland Heights Community Center

UPDATES with news conference planned for 10 a.m.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A gunman walked into the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night and began shooting, a witness said.
Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said late Monday that one woman was dead and the gunman was wounded and in custody.
A Maryland Heights police officer who was outside the center was alerted at 8:12 p.m., went inside and exchanged gun shots with the suspect, Carson said at a news briefing. The suspect was wounded; the officer was not injured, he said.
Carson said the gunman was being treated at a hospital but the chief had no information on his condition. Carson also said he didn't know a motive for the attack.
Carson did not release the names of the gunman or the woman who died. Police plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to release more information.
Police are reviewing security video inside the community center. The shooting was captured on video, Carson said.
Maya Furr, 20, a lifeguard who was standing nearby, said she saw the man enter the center and fire multiple shots. She said she believed a woman who works at the center was fatally shot.
Carson said Maryland Heights maintains a police substation at the center. The officer who shot the gunman was in full uniform and on duty. He had been filing a report and had just left the building on McKelvey Road but was still on the parking lot.
A woman came outside to tell the officer that a man was inside the community center with a gun, Carson said. The chief said the officer called for backup, then went in. “As soon as he walked through the front door, he was confronted” by the gunman, Carson said.
"Everything that I've been told is the officer did not hesitate," Carson said. "He immediately went back inside. He did not wait for backup."
The gunman fired several shots at the officer, Carson said.
Children and families were among those using the center at the time of the shootings.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell attended the news briefing and called the officer’s actions heroic.
“It’s the toughest job in the world and we’re glad to have some great individuals who do their job,” Bell said. “… We appreciate and applaud the effort of what this officer did, and God knows what could have happened.”
The city issued a statement saying the community center would be closed until further notice.
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misstated the gunman's condition.