ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The gunman who killed himself after fatally shooting a co-worker and critically injuring a Dupo police officer on Sunday was also convicted of killing a customer outside a strip club in 2009, authorities said Monday.

Reginald O. Allen, 40, was armed with an AR-15 rifle Sunday afternoon in the crime spree on McBride Avenue.

Authorities say he fatally shot Darryl T. Mantz, 46, of Belleville, in a yard in the 400 block of McBride Avenue, three blocks from Allen's home.

Allen then shot a Dupo policeman in the shoulder and neck, authorities said. That officer, who underwent surgery, was in critical condition Monday at a St. Louis hospital but is expected to survive, said Dennis Plew, the police chief of Dupo.

Allen was found dead late Sunday night inside his garage after an hourslong standoff with polie on McBride Avenue. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Master Sgt. Brad Clossen of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

In the earlier killing, Allen was an East St. Louis strip club bouncer Oct. 3, 2009, when he killed Anthony Rice with his pickup truck at the now-shuttered City Nights bar. Allen at first was charged with reckless homicide but later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of mob action. Allen was sentenced to one year in prison on the lesser charge.

Police were left Monday to sort out what sparked Allen's rage. Allen and Mantz had worked together in the construction trade, but the motive for the killing is unclear. The victim helped Allen rehab homes, police said.

“We’re looking into whether it was money-related, drug-related, a female issue,” Clossen said. “We’re not sure so we’re looking into every aspect of it.”

Allen shot Mantz to death about 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Then, Allen jumped on a Bobcat, a piece of construction equipment, and rode along McBride toward Interstate 255. Witnesses called police to report the shooting and to warn that Allen was heading down the street with what looked like an AK-47 rifle.

He abandoned the Bobcat under the highway and started walking down McBride, a residential area in unincorporated St. Clair County. A Dupo police officer was the first officer to arrive.

When the Dupo officer got out of his patrol car to confront Allen, Allen shot the officer in the shoulder and neck next to his patrol car, Clossen said. Allen then jumped into the officer's patrol car and drove away — with the officer's rifle still inside. Allen drove the patrol car a short distance and parked it in his driveway next to his garage in the 700 block of McBride, Clossen said.

The patrol car's location, though, wasn't immediately clear to police Sunday afternoon. They asked that a drone fly overhead to try to spot it. The patrol car wasn't equipped with GPS.

Allen's home, in the 700 block of McBride, is where police soon focused their standoff for the next several hours. They entered the garage about 10 p.m. and found Allen dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Clossen said.

No shots were fired at officers during the standoff. Police don't know how soon into the standoff Allen killed himself. They found the AR-15 next to his body, Clossen said.

The residential neighborhood on McBride is northeast of Highway 3 and Interstate 255, about seven miles from St. Louis. More than a dozen law enforcement and EMS agencies were at the scene. Residents waited in their cars, and at a nearby gas station, for word of when they could return to their homes. Clossen said residents were allowed to return to their homes by midnight.

At a news conference Monday, police said that, as a felon, Allen should not have had a gun. How he obtained the rifle is one of many questions that investigators are trying to answer.

The police officer who was shot is 49 and has been in law enforcement for 12 years.

In the 2009 killing authorities said Allen, a white man, taunted Rice, a Black man, and his brother with racial comments. During the resulting fight, one of Rice’s friends pulled out a gun and fired into the air. According to police reports, Allen ran back through the club to a rear lot, pulled his truck around, chased Rice around a utility pole and fatally struck him in the road. Allen told police he was only trying to avoid being shot and didn’t know if he hit Rice.

